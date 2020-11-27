Corona Vaccine Tracker on Nov 27, 2020

COVID effectively over: Pfizer ex-VP

While pharmaceutical major Pfizer had made headlines on the release of their Covid-19 vaccine, its former Vice President and Chief Scientist has said that there is no need for any vaccines to bring the pandemic to an end.

According to a report from lifesitenews.com, Dr Michael Yeadon said “there is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines.”

“You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from the disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects,” Yeadon said.

Don’t worry, AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is safe: SII

Vaccine major Serum Institute of India on Thursday said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is safe and effective, and the Indian trials are progressing smoothly with strict adherence to all protocols.

The comments came after AstraZeneca and Oxford University acknowledged a manufacturing error that is raising questions about preliminary results of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Asking people to be patient and not panic, the Serum Institute of India (SII) said in a statement, "The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is safe and effective. Even the lowest efficacy results are at 60-70%, making it a viable vaccine against the virus." That said, varied age groups with different dosage forms will result in slight variations and efficacy. "We must be patient and not panic," it added.