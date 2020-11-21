Corona Vaccine Tracker on Nov 21, 2020

Recent breakthroughs offer ray of hope: UN

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the recent breakthroughs towards development of COVID-19 vaccines as a “ray of hope” that needs to reach everyone and called on the G-20 nations to support the global collaboration to accelerate development of coronavirus treatments and drugs.

This week, global drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech said their COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 95 per cent effective, including in adults over 65 years of age.

“The recent breakthroughs on COVID-19 vaccines offer a ray of hope. But that ray of hope needs to reach everyone,” Guterres said at a news conference on Friday.

“That means ensuring that vaccines are treated as a global public good – accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. A people’s vaccine. This is not a ‘do-good’ exercise. It is the only way to stop the pandemic dead in its tracks,” he said.

Saudi commits $500m for vaccine development

The Saudi Arabian government has committed more than $500 million for funding efforts to develop and produce a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus disease, the country’s health minister, Tawfig Al Rabiah, said ahead of the G20 Summit on Friday.

At the same event, Abdullah Al Rabiah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said that Saudi Arabia will be one of the first countries to receive any vaccines against COVID-19.

In US, 40m vaccine doses to be ready by year end

The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said on Friday.

“With regard to the vaccine, we believe that there will be 40 million doses available by the end of the year. Again, this is extraordinary. This is the fastest vaccine in history by fivefold,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at a news conference.