Corona Vaccine Tracker on Nov 18, 2020

Pakistan earmarks $100 million for vaccine

Pakistan has earmarked USD 100 million for advance payment to procure the coronavirus vaccine as and when it is available.

The funds were approved for the initial purchase with the decision that vulnerable segments like senior citizens, health practitioners and those having chronic diseases will be given priority in treatment, according to a report in Dawn newspaper.

Chairman of the National Vaccine Committee Dr Asad Hafeez said that it would take a few more months to get the vaccine.

Hopes from Chinese vaccine candidate

Results from an early-phase clinical trial of a Chinese vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, revealed that the formulation appears safe and induces an antibody response in healthy volunteers aged 18 to 59 years.

According to the findings of the phase 1/2 randomised clinical trial, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, the vaccine candidate could induce an antibody response in participants within 28 days of the first immunisation, by giving two doses 14 days apart.

While the average levels of neutralising antibodies induced by CoronaVac was lower than levels seen in people who have previously had COVID-19, the scientists still believe the formulation could provide sufficient protection against the virus based on their experience with other vaccines and data from animal model studies.