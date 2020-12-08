Corona Vaccine Tracker on Dec 8, 2020

Russia ready to cooperate with Algeria in vaccine production

Moscow: Russia stands ready to produce a vaccine against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Algeria and has already discussed the matter with the country’s authorities, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Igor Belyaev told Sputnik in an interview.

“We have discussed this issue during our meetings with (Algeria’s) health minister and the minister of pharmaceutical industry. Russia is ready to cooperate with Algeria to design a vaccine on the local level, and I mean here the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which deals with the distribution of the vaccine outside the country,” Belyaev said. -ANI

Japan’s AnGes begins Phase 2 trials of DNA vaccine

Tokyo: Japan’s AnGes biopharmaceutical company said on Tuesday that it had started phase 2 clinical trials of its DNA vaccine against the coronavirus.

“The trials involve 500 people. A group of 250 people will be vaccinated twice with an interval of two weeks; the second group of 250 people – twice with an interval of four weeks. In both groups, 50 people will be vaccinated with a placebo. Vaccination will take place before March 2021 at eight medical facilities,” the company said in a statement. -ANI

Halal certificate for Indonesia vaccine?

Jakarta: Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech, officials have said.

The certification would be a significant step in immunization efforts in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, should the vaccine be approved for use.

“A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification,” Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said at a news conference. ‑AP