Combating Perceptual Barriers of Inhalation Therapy - Key to addressing India's Asthma Burden | Pixabay

According to the Global Burden of Disease 2019 study, while India accounts for about 13% of the world’s asthma cases, the country disproportionately contributes to almost 42% of all global asthma-related deaths. From a patient standpoint, this startling imbalance can; to a very large degree, be attributed to two key factors i.e., lack of awareness about the disease and misconceptions about its recommended treatment.

Asthma & Inhalers – Stigmas, Myths and Challenges

The taboo associated with an asthma diagnosis has led to most patients referring to their condition by alternative terms like ‘swas’, ‘dama’, or ‘cold and cough’. In fact, the perceived social stigma of Asthma, has even led to some parents concealing the presence of the disease and only seeking medical intervention when symptoms become intolerable. In fact, the Global Asthma Network (GAN) study found that nearly 70% of individuals with severe asthma symptoms aren’t clinically diagnosed as having asthma.



Furthermore, even though inhalation therapy is the cornerstone of asthma management, myths associated with the treatment often prevent asthma patients from accepting or adhering to it as prescribed by their doctors. Concerns range from growth suppression, addiction, and weight gain to even viewing the public use of inhalers as an embarrassment or impediment to social life.[3] Less than 9% of those diagnosed with asthma, receive ICS (inhaled corticosteroids) treatment, which is the foundation of asthma management.2 This is all due to the social stigma and myths associated with inhaler use and asthma as a disease.



Awareness and Access – Building Blocks of Better Asthma Management



It is important for patients to feel empowered and use inhalers without any hesitancies. To do so, misinformation must be tackled on a large scale. This should be championed through a three-pronged approach of awareness, education and access to appropriate channels of diagnosis.



Awareness around asthma and education about its management lays the foundation for more well-informed conversation around the disease and treatment efficacy. According to the National Library of Medicine, early diagnosis and medical intervention have proved to be critical in the effective long-term management of chronic respiratory diseases like Asthma. Therefore – above considered – If patients are provided with ample touchpoints and resources to not just become better acquainted with chronic respiratory diseases, but seek medical assistance in time, it could lead to better patient outcomes.

Read Also Asthma care: Simple methods to control Asthma in the heatwave