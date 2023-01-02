Chinese media claiming Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for brain’ is 'misleading', says PIB Fact Check Unit

PIB Twitter

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday informed that the news reports on a new Omicron sub-variant is completely false.

The Fact Check Unit of PIB pointed out as "misleading", the reports speculating that the evolving Omicron sub-variant ‘may be fatal for the brain’.

A recent report on new agency IANS claimed that the coronavirus subvariant surging in China may be evolving to attack the brain, feel researchers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It further went on to add that Researchers from Australia and France found that BA.5 did much more severe damage to mouse brains and cultured human brain tissues than the previous BA.1 subvariant, leading to brain inflammation, weight loss and death.

The report was first published by the South China Morning Post but it has turned out to be false and misleading.