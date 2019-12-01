Changes in placenta, a bad sign for male child

London: Placenta changes in older mothers may be linked to a higher risk of heart problems in their male offspring, according to a study in rats. They said the placenta — an organ attached to the walls of the uterus, and connecting to the umbilical cord of the growing fetus — transported nutrients and oxygen from the mother to the growing offspring, helping her support fetal development.

The organ is the main protective barrier for the fetus against toxins, bacteria, and hormones such as stress hormones in the mother’s blood, they added. The researchers said ageing in mothers affected the structure and function of the placenta more markedly for male fetuses, reducing the organ’s ability to support their growth. These changes potentially increased the likelihood of later-life heart problems and high blood pressure in the male offspring, they said.

—PTI