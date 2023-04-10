Can AI figure out if you're unwell or just faking it? Here's what research has to say | FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

Is AI making lives easier or harder? For companies that frequently receive sick leave emails, there's good news. An AI may help figure out whether the employee is really unwell or not. However, this news comes as a scary note for those faking illness to apply for sick leaves.

Why would anyone fake illness? But if you do, AI may soon detect it and help in cancelling your so-called sick leaves. In a report mentioned in The Economist, it was noted that researchers at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, successfully analysed the vocal patterns of 630 people to understand whether they were affected by cold or not.

Interestingly, the conducted research recorded the voices of participants by asking them to count from one to 40 before describing what they did at the weekend. And after that, the subjects were made to recite Aesop's fable "The North Wind and the Sun."

The study, reportedly, made use of the vocal rhythms detected in human speech, which can be characterized as harmonics that diminish in amplitude as their frequency increases.

About 70% of the time, the research paved the way to success and could detect colds correctly. It was concluded that of the 630 German people studied during the work, 111 of whom had a cold, while you what the others were trying to do. Reports say that the researchers' development in speech recognition is one of the latest in AI's continued application in the medical field.

