'BJP lied about 100% vaccination being given to Goans', former Goa CM Digambar Kamat slams Modi government

Panaji (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet congratulating Goa for completion of 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose has triggered controversy in the coastal state, with the Congress questioning the claim and accusing the BJP of fudging data.

"Claim by @goacm of 100% Covid vaccination to eligible population is one more lie added to the 'pack of lies' of @BJP4Goa Government. Insensitive @BJP4India 1st declared Goa as Open Defecation Free, Later announced Goa is connected with Tap Water in every Household. Lies continue," Goa's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat tweeted on Saturday.

Both Sawant and Modi had lauded health workers in the state and the local population for their co-operation in 100 percent completion of the first vaccination dose.

"I congratulate our Doctors, Nurses and Healthcare Workers for administering the first dose of #COVID19 vaccines to 100% eligible population in Goa. I thank the people of Goa for their support in making this drive a huge success. We shall continue to march ahead with the same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," Sawant had tweeted.

"Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators," the Prime Minister had also tweeted lauding the state for its effort.

The Opposition however claims that the onground situation is something else.

"We Challenge @GovtofGoa and CM to prove this bogus claim of 100% Vaccination in Goa. There are many people in Goa who have not taken their first dose," Goa Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar claimed.

On September 7, Sawant himself had said that nearly 11.50 lakh first doses had been administered in the state. He also said that according to data sourced from the state's electoral roll 11.50 lakh persons were eligible for vaccination, but added that there was a significant percentage of locally registered Goans, who were living outside the state.

"No doubt 40,000 to 50,000 doses have been given to migrants and tourists who live here, but equally there are 40,000 to 50,000 people who are not staying in the state, but they are listed in our population census," the Chief Minister had said.

