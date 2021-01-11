Bird Flu outbreak: Causes, prevention, treatment - here’s all you need to know

While the country is still grappling with the COVID-19 outbreak, the Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has made a comeback in atleast nine states in India.

Delhi and Maharashtra have confirmed bird flu outbreak amid nationwide efforts to contain the spread. Seven other states, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat, had earlier confirmed Avian Influenza as the cause of the recent bird deaths. In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, several states have begun culling thousands of birds.

The bird flu, or avian influenza, is a viral infection that primarily affects birds but can also infect humans. The most common form of bird flu is H5N1, which can be easily contracted by humans and other animals if they come in contact with a carrier of the virus.

Causes of Bird Flu

Bird flu can spread through wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu can spread through domestic poultry and can be transmitted to humans if they come in contact with infected bird faeces, secretions from the nose, mouth or eyes. Consumption of undercooked poultry and eggs can also cause the disease.