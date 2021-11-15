Biocon Biologics collaborates with RSSDI; to expand access to its insulins for children with Type 1 Diabetes

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., today announced that it has tied up with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), Asia’s largest organization of researchers and healthcare professionals for diabetes, to launch a Comprehensive Care Program, BRIDGE-1, the Biocon & RSSDI Initiative for Diabetes Knowledge in Type 1 patients.

India has among the largest population of children and adolescents living with Type 1 diabetes in the world with an estimated 1 million children and adolescents dealing with this condition as of 2019, with the number increasing every year.

To address the issue of Type 1 diabetes in children in a holistic manner, Biocon Biologics will work together with RSSDI to identify and train ~400 physicians in different districts across the country. Biocon Biologics will enable these HCPs with a free supply of its insulins portfolio to help over 1,000 children with Type 1 diabetes, from the marginalized communities, who otherwise cannot afford this therapy.

Training and awareness program

As a part of this initiative, RSSDI teams will develop the training material, as well as, will train these physicians, to create awareness on effective diabetes management in Type 1 patients, among their peers, and community at large in their respective districts. Biocon Biologics will provide, educational and other diabetes awareness materials for these training programs as well as will facilitate organizing of these events.

As the world celebrates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, a therapy that has transformed Type 1 diabetes from a once-fatal diagnosis into a chronic, manageable condition, Biocon Biologics has expanded its universal access program to include children with Type 1 diabetes from marginalized communities in India.

Addressing the Biocon Biologics Scientific Symposium at the 49th Annual Conference of RSSDI held to commemorate World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2021, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics, said: “As a part of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin, Biocon Biologics has expanded its universal access program to address the needs of young people with Type 1 diabetes in India in collaboration with RSSDI. With the help of 400 physicians across the country, we aim to provide global quality, life-saving insulins to over 1,000 children who otherwise cannot afford this therapy.”

“Through our various access initiatives, Biocon Biologics is committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most underserved and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India,” she added.

Dr Banshi Saboo, President and Organising Chairman, RSSDI, said: “We are delighted to associate with Biocon Biologics to improve diabetes management for better patient outcomes, especially the marginalised who cannot afford the high cost of medicines. We are glad to be able to improve the quality of life for thousands of people with diabetes.”

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 11:46 AM IST