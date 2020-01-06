Berry juice beneficial for patients suffering from hypertension

Washington: A recent research has concluded that consuming berry juice for the long-term might help hypertension patients for lowering blood pressure. The study also suggested that the same also helps in improving the function of blood vessels.Several studies have suggested that food items rich in polyphenol can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Berries including lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry, and blackcurrant are good sources of the substance and can thus help in lowering high blood pressure.

“These experimental findings need evidence from comparative clinical studies on healthy individuals with slightly elevated blood pressure who, at this point, have been given nutritional and lifestyle guidance instead of drug therapy. Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement,” said the lead researcher Kivimaki. The study conducted by the researchers showed that diluted lingonberry juice helped in significantly lowering the high blood pressure of patients and also juices having more polyphenol content improved the blood vessel functions.