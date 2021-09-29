Bengaluru: Over 60 students of residential school test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru: Over 60 students of a residential school tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru as schools opened their gates for offline classes.

According to reports, the cluster was reported at the Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Residential School near Electronic City and the school has since been shut down.

Sources said 58 students are under quarantine at the premises of the hostel itself, while one student is said to be under home quarantine and another with a high fever was admitted to the hospital.

According to Bengaluru District Health Officer G Srinivas, "All of them are asymptomatic and we have quarantined them at the hostel as per Covid protocol. We are yet to identify the source of infection. None of the students had gone out. We have tried to trace every last person including the sanitary staff to see if anyone was the source, but we didn't find anything. It could be that they might have caught the infection from an outside source before they came into the school, and it manifested later."

