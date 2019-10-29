Artificial Intelligence can detect diabetic eye

Washington: Taking science to the next level, researchers have found that an automated artificial intelligence (AI) screening system is now capable of accurately discovering diabetic retinopathy 95.5 per cent of the time. Moreover, the system doesn’t require inputs from an expert ophthalmologist and it can provide a reading in just 60 seconds. Diabetic retinopathy can develop over time in people with diabetes, especially when they have poor control over their blood sugar levels.

A system called EyeArt has shown promise in earlier studies. It was used to screen 893 patients with diabetes at 15 different medical locations. Results were then reviewed for clinical accuracy by certified graders. Using only undilated images, the EyeArt system’s sensitivity was 95.5 per cent, and specificity was 86 per cent.

