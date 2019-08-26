Aromatherapy has soothing effect on pregnant women

New Delhi: Being a mother is both an exciting and challenging experience. Pregnancy helps explore a whole new world of know-hows, with each day shedding light on new learnings and challenges. And during this phase, a woman goes through several changes - physically, emotionally, and mentally. Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, says: “It is normal to feel anxious, exhausted, and moody while pregnant. During this phase, a woman also becomes sensitive and reacts strongly to smell. Experts have leveraged this and advised moms-to-be to indulge in aromatherapy. Aromatherapy significantly works in several ways and is a treat to the body and mind. It is known to provide physical and psychological benefits by soothing and relaxing the body and helping maintain overall health and well-being.” Here are the key benefits of aromatherapy: Helps ease morning sickness, helps you feel calm, relaxed, and leaves you rejuvenated, helps reduce anxiety and stress, and boosts contractions, helps improve sleeping pattern and eases joint and muscle pain.

The best part of aromatherapy is that you don’t have to go too far. It can be experienced in the comfort of your house by using aromatherapy-infused products that can be incorporated in your daily routine. Further, this works as a perfect blend of rejuvenation and skin care. You can pamper yourself with a warm bath and use a soap infused with aromatherapy benefits. Rose and jasmine are two variants that you can consider, as they are known for their soothing and rejuvenating properties. Rose helps uplift your mood, and jasmine helps rejuvenate your mind and body.

Additionally, with these benefits, opting for an aromatherapy-infused soap with natural moisturizers like virgin coconut oil, mango and cocoa butter significantly helps hydrate the skin from post-bath dryness and the fragrance helps you stay calm and relaxed.