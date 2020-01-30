Antibiotic-resistant strep throat inches closer to reality

New York: Scientists have discovered signs that the germ causing strep throat and flesh-eating disease may be moving closer to resistance to penicillin and other related antibiotics known as beta-lactams.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, the scientists described strains of group A streptococcus that are less susceptible to commonly used antibiotics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, group A streptococcus causes 20-30 per cent of sore throats in children and 5-15 per cent of sore throats in adults.

—IANS