Antibiotic-resistant strep throat inches closer to reality

New York: Scientists have discovered signs that the germ causing strep throat and flesh-eating disease may be moving closer to resistance to penicillin and other related antibiotics known as beta-lactams.
In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, the scientists described strains of group A streptococcus that are less susceptible to commonly used antibiotics.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, group A streptococcus causes 20-30 per cent of sore throats in children and 5-15 per cent of sore throats in adults.
—IANS
