Alzheimer's: Drug being developed by Biogen and Eisai shows some positive results

Research regarding Alzheimer's has been done for decades now, a disease that is uncurable and about 50 million people are suffering globally from it and but now a drug that is being developed by Biogen and Eisai is showing some positive results.

The new developed drug that is currently in a phase three trial is showing positive results. This experimental monoclonal antibody reduced cognitive decline caused by the disease by 27% after 18 months.

About 2000 people with early-onset Alzheimer's were included in this research trail, which started in 2019, in which half the patients were given two injections per week of Lecanemab, while the other participants had placebo.

The researcher gauged the subjects' level of dementia symptoms at the start of the study. The therapy group's score was 0.45 points (27% less) after 18 months compared to the placebo group's score.

Tara Spires-Jones, a professor of neurodegeneration at the University of Edinburgh’s UK Dementia Research Institute said "If the data holds up to scrutiny, this is indeed fantastic news."

"While this is not a "cure" in that it doesn’t bring people back to normal, slowing cognitive decline and preserving the ability to perform normal daily activities would still be a huge win because people could live well for longer with Alzheimer’s disease."