A protein that mimics effects of exercise

Washington: Researchers have identified a protein that may be responsible for many of the benefits of a good workout, an advance that could eventually help combat muscle wasting due to ageing and other causes. The study analysed a class of naturally occurring protein called Sestrin, and found that it can mimic many of exercise’s effects in flies and mice.

“Researchers have previously observed that Sestrin accumulates in muscle following exercise,” said Myungjin Kim, a research assistant professor at the University of Michigan in the US. The team wanted to know more about the protein’s apparent link to exercise. Their first step was to encourage a bunch of flies to work out.

Taking advantage of Drosophila flies’ normal instinct to climb up and out of a test tube, their collaborators from Wayne State University in the US developed a type of fly treadmill. The team trained the flies for three weeks and compared the running and flying ability of normal flies with that of flies bred to lack the ability to make Sestrin.

When the researchers overexpressed Sestrin in the muscles of normal flies, essentially maxing out their Sestrin levels, they found those flies had abilities above and beyond the trained flies, even without exercise. Flies with overexpressed Sestrin didn’t develop more endurance when exercised. The beneficial effects of Sestrin include more than just improved endurance. Mice without Sestrin lacked the improved aerobic capacity, improved respiration and fat burning typically associated with exercise.

