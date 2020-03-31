94% do not have symptoms of Coronavirus: Survey

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), about 94 per cent of people said that they don’t have the symptoms of the flu like high fever, cold, dry cough, a survey report claimed on Monday.

The net outcome came out in a second survey conducted by IANS CVOTER Gallup International Association Corona Tracker conducted on March 26 and 27.

In the poll, a question – Have you felt/seen flulike symptoms like high fever, cold dry cough or similar symptoms in any family member (own household) or your neighbourhood (people who you normally meet in your day-to-day life) – was put forth before Indians during the last one week.

According to the survey, a whopping 94.3 per cent people said that they do not have the suymptoms of flu while 5.6 per cent people claimed that they felt the symptoms of flu.

The survey report also highlighted that 89.3 per cent people said that they did not have the symptoms of flu, while 2.9 per cent said that the symptoms of flu was in the neighbourhood. Only 2 per cent people said that they witnessed the symptoms in their household and only 0.7 per cent people accepted that they had the symptoms of flu.

The survey further said that 5 per cent people said that they cannot comment or don’t know. On Monday, the total number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 1071 with 29 deaths across the country.