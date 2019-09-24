Eat your way to keep eyes healthy

New Delhi: Prolonged usage of mobile, laptop and TV screens is becoming a necessary evil. With screen-time becoming so essential to our personal and professional lives, taking good care of your eyes is equally important. Two dietitians suggest some nutritious food for your eyes.

Vitamins Foods rich in vitamins can help eyes fight problems, says dietitian Deepti G. Dua, who is the co- founder of Mutation Diet Clinic. Our eyes require Vitamins A, C and E rich food. Citrus rich food, such as oranges, grapefruits, lemons and tangerines contain free radical-fighting antioxidants, which can keep our eyes healthy. Non-citric food like strawberries, peppers, peaches are also vitamin sources, she explains.

Researches show that eyes need high amount of Vitamin C to function well and can prevent or delay eye-related troubles like cataract, says Harshita Dilawri, a nutritionist at Know Your Nutrients.

Leafy vegetables Eggs and veggies like spinach, kale, turnip green, brocolli, peas are good sources of Lutein and zeaxanthin, two nutrients key to lower the risk of AMD (age related macular degeneration) and healthy eyes.

Omega-3 rich food Cold water fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines are rich in good fats like Omega-3 and very good for dry eyes and macular degeneration. These are also rich in Vitamin D, which is equally good for healthy eyes. If you are not a fish eater or if you are vegan, walnuts, flax seeds, chia seeds are rich in omega 3 fatty acids and thus good for protecting eyes.

Legumes and Beans Many beans and legumes are rich in zinc, which is a very important mineral found in high concentration in eyes. Zinc is found in mostly all beans, including lima, black eyed beans and kidney beans along with lean meats, poultry and fortified cereals.

Good breakfast combinations might be whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk, eggs and toast with jam, porridge, oatmeal, or muesli. Drinking water can also be beneficial for your eyes in many ways. Nutrient rich food such as garlic, tomatoes and soy milk, depending on their amount of intake, too could be a major add on to your eyes' health.

