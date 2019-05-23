Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebrities congratulates PM Modi

New Delhi: A string of Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Parineeti Chopra greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the ruling BJP to a landslide massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, paving the way for a second term for him at the Centre.

Praising the Prime Minister over the decisive victory, Salman Khan wrote on his Twitter handle, “Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India.”

Twinkle Khanna, who recently made news after she took an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meditation session in Kedarnath caves, congratulated BJP on its “Sweeping victory.” “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP on their sweeping victory. Democracy must always be celebrated. Here’s to our India that I hope becomes synonymous with inclusivity, harmony and development #Election2019Results,” she tweeted.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who recently came back from 72nd Cannes Film Festival celebrated the victory by making chai and pakodas. Her sister, Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter account to share a picture of kangana preparing pakodas in kitchen and wrote, “Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat”

Wishing PM Modi, actor Shilpa Shetty posted a picture of the him performing yoga and wrote, “Dekha Yoga se hi hoga! Isse kehtey hai. Bhoomi Bhanjan election Pradarshan! Bahut Bahut badhaai aapko @narendramodi ji . Aapko mera saashtaang dandvat pranaam #ModiTsunami”

Singer and actor Parineeti Chopra too wished the PM through social media. “Congratulations narendramodi ji. The country loves you and they have shown it in the way of their votes 🙂 May we all, together, drive our country towards success and fulfilment,” wrote the actress.

Expressing her happiness over PM Narendra Modi victory, actor Bhumi Pendharkar wrote on social media, “India has decided its future…Congratulations narendramodi sir #jaihind”

Praising the decision made by people of India, Shabana Azmi wrote, “What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP.”

Actor Arjun Rampal also took to his Twitter handle to share a victorious remark. He wrote, “Brilliant landslide victory. NDA is the people’s first choice once more, by margins. Dear Prime Minister @PM_Narendermodi the belief of this nation, it’s hopes are in your hands, unprecedented. Congratulations and best wishes in taking our nation forward. The foundation is laid.”

Singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana extended his greetings through social media and said, “Respected narendramodi ji, many good wishes on the occasion of India’s reinstatement by the countrymen. Jai Hind”

The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.