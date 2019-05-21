Pakistani fishing boat with 194 packets of narcotics seized by Indian Coast guard

A Pakistani fishing boat with suspicious materials was seized by Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday. The boat was wandering inside Indian waters off International Maritime Boundary line. The Indian Coast Guard also seized 194 packets of suspected narcotic substances from the boat. The boat was taken into custody and investigation are underway into the matter. Further updates on the matter are awaited.

