Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP retains all seven seats in Delhi

New Delhi: Maintaining its hold over Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won all the seven Lok Sabha seats here, with winning margins ranging between 2.2 lakh and 5.7 lakh votes. The BJP in 2014 bagged all the seats with vote margin ranging between 1.06 lakh and 2.68 lakh. It has re-nominated five of the seven MPs, while naming two new faces.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party was second on all the seats in Delhi in 2014 but came third on five of the seven seats in 2019 and also lost deposits on three seats. The Congress was second on five seats this time and lost its deposit on one seat. The BJP won the West and the North West Delhi seats with a margin of over 5.5 lakh. In West Delhi, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won with highest margin in the city — 5,78,486 votes — against Congress’ Mahabal Mishra.

Last time also he won the seat with highest margin in the city — 2.68 lakh votes. The BJP MP bagged the seat with 8,65,648 (60.05 per cent) votes while Mishra got 2,87,162 (19.92 per cent) votes. Out of the total 14,41,601 votes, AAP’s Balbir Singh Jakhar came third with 2,51,873 (17.47 per cent) votes. In North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, singer-turned-politician and a fresh face for Delhi Hans Raj Hans won the seat with a margin of 5,53,897 votes against AAP’s Gugan Singh.

Hans Raj Hans bagged the seat with 8,48,663 (60.49 per cent) votes and Gugan Singh came second with 2,94,766 (21.01 per cent) votes. Congress’ Rajesh Lilothia was third with 2,38,882 (16.88 per cent) votes. The BJP also retained East Delhi seat with a fresh face, South Delhi and North East Delhi seats with a margin of over 3.5 lakh votes. BJP’s debutant cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 3,91,222 votes over his Congress rival and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely.

While Gambhir bagged 6,96,156 (55.35 per cent) votes, Lovely got 3,04,934 (24.24 per cent) votes. AAP’s Atishi was third with 2,19,328 (17.44 per cent) votes out of 12,57,821 votes. In 2014, Maheish Girri won the seat with a margin of 1.90 lakh votes.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat here with a margin of 3,66,102 votes against former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit. While Tiwari got 7,87,799 (53.9 per cent) votes, Dikshit was second with 4,21,697 (28.85 per cent) votes. Out of the total 14,61,475 votes, Aam Aadmi Party’s Dilip Pandey came third and got 1,90,856 (13.06 per cent) votes losing his deposit. In 2014, Tiwari bagged the seat with a margin of 1.44 lakh votes.

Sitting MP Ramesh Bidhuri retained his South Delhi Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,67,043 votes, which was only 1.07 lakh votes in 2014. Bidhuri, who bagged the seat with 6,87,041 (56.58 per cent) votes, was contesting against AAP’s Raghav Chadha, who came second with 3,19,971 (26.35 per cent) votes.

Congress’ celebrity face and international boxer Vijender Singh lost his deposit as he only got 1,64,613 (13.56 per cent) votes, out of 12,14,222 votes in South Delhi. In New Delhi, the BJP won with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. Sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi won the seat with 5,04,206 (54.77 per cent) votes against Congress’s Ajay Maken, who got 2,47,702 (26.91 per cent) votes. AAP’s Brijesh Goyal got 1,50,342 (16.33 per cent) out of the total 9,20,541 votes. He lost his deposit. Last time Lekhi bagged the seat with 1.62 lakh votes. The BJP won the Chandni Chowk seat with the least margin of 2.2 lakh votes.

Sitting MP and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan had won the 2014 elections with a margin of 1.36 lakh votes. Out of the total 9,80,390 votes this time in Chandni Chowk seat, he won the seat with 5,19,055 (52.94 per cent) votes. While Congress’ J.P. Agarwal came second with 2,90,910 (29.67 per cent) votes. AAP’s Pankaj Gupta lost his deposit and bagged 1,44,551 (14.74 per cent) votes.