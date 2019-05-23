J&K’s most wanted militant, Zakir Musa, killed

by Agencies
written by Agencies
Srinagar: Zakir Musa, Jammu and Kashmir’s most wanted militant, was shot dead on Thursday by security forces in Pulwama district, informed sources said.   Musa, who headed the Anzar Ghazwat-ul Hind, the Al Qaeda affiliate, was killed in Dadsara village in Tral area, the sources said.

According to reports, a joint team of the Army’s 42 RR, SOG and CRPF cordoned off the Dadsara village late in the evening.
A police officer said the cordon was laid following inputs about the presence of the militant commander of Ansar Gazwatul Hind, Zakir Musa.

The officer said, the joint team tried to persuade the militant commander to surrender, but he fired at them leading to an encounter. Meanwhile, internet services have been shut in most parts of south Kashmir and will be shut in entire Valley soon.



