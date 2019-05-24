Gujarat: 15 students die after fire breaks out in coaching centre in Surat, PM Modi condoles victims

At least 15 students of a coaching class were killed when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon, Gujarat Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said. The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex here, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building. A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

“Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a fire official. In a video clip of the incident, some young students can be seen coming out of the windows of a coaching class and jumping off from the third and fourth floors amid thick smoke coming out from the building.

PM Modi also paid condolences to the student who died in the unfortunate incident. On his Twitter handle he said, “Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected”.

#Visuals Gujarat: A fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Sarthana area of Surat; 18 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iY0O588Pom — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

