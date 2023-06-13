 Worker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaWorker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory

Worker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory

The reason of the fight remains uncelar; however, the police officials have taken the worker into custody.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

A worker from Bihar succumbed to injuries on Monday following a fight with a co-worker at Tropical Mushroom factory in Usgao on Saturday.

Police sources stated that on Saturday night at about 9.30 pm, two workers started a quarrel and Rajan Saha (28) was seriously injured by a knife.

He was taken to a primary health centre and then taken to GMC hospital for further treatment. On Sunday morning, he was discharged from hospital but on Monday morning he collapsed and was taken again to the primary health centre but before reaching the centre, he died on his way.

Ponda PI Tushar Lotlikar and sub-inspector Aditya Velip did the panchanama. The reason of the death is unclear and police have taken a worker into custody for inquiry.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, in another incident, an unidentified vehicle dashed against a student Preeti Sharma from Haryana, a student of NIT. She is being treated in the Sub-District Hospital.

When the two-wheeler rider came to know that the student is being treated in the hospital, he came to the police station on his own and admitted his fault.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

42 Bags Of Garbage Extracted From Valvanti River Bank

42 Bags Of Garbage Extracted From Valvanti River Bank

Goa To Witness Good Amount Of Rainfall In July And August

Goa To Witness Good Amount Of Rainfall In July And August

Worker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory

Worker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory

Goa: Salcete coastal p’yats up in arms against frequent power outages

Goa: Salcete coastal p’yats up in arms against frequent power outages

Goa: Panel formed to look into Benaulim power issues, suggest measures

Goa: Panel formed to look into Benaulim power issues, suggest measures