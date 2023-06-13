Worker Dies Following Fight With Co-Worker At Usago Factory

Representational image

A worker from Bihar succumbed to injuries on Monday following a fight with a co-worker at Tropical Mushroom factory in Usgao on Saturday.

Police sources stated that on Saturday night at about 9.30 pm, two workers started a quarrel and Rajan Saha (28) was seriously injured by a knife.

He was taken to a primary health centre and then taken to GMC hospital for further treatment. On Sunday morning, he was discharged from hospital but on Monday morning he collapsed and was taken again to the primary health centre but before reaching the centre, he died on his way.

Ponda PI Tushar Lotlikar and sub-inspector Aditya Velip did the panchanama. The reason of the death is unclear and police have taken a worker into custody for inquiry.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, in another incident, an unidentified vehicle dashed against a student Preeti Sharma from Haryana, a student of NIT. She is being treated in the Sub-District Hospital.

When the two-wheeler rider came to know that the student is being treated in the hospital, he came to the police station on his own and admitted his fault.