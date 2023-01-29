WATCH: Tourists allegedly perform black magic in Goa, stopped by local youth |

A shocking incident was reported in Goa where a group of tourists were allegedly found practising black magic at Bhomwada-Palyem. The incident took place some day in the night.

Video shows tourist group performing black magic rituals

In the video posted on Instagram by Prudent media, a group of tourists are seen in a dark place with sets of torches lit around. A girl is seen in the middle of the setup.

Soon few youth from the locality arrived at the scene, they started questioning the tourists seeking information whether they have permissions to perform such rituals at that place. One of them asked them whether they have met the panch members before organising the setup there.

Another one claimed to be the owner of the property and asked them to leave the place immediately. During this conversation the girl who was seated in the middle is seen waving at the camera. The tourists were then stopped from carrying out the black magic rituals.

Black magic, human sacrifice case reported in Kerala earlier

In a shocking case, two Kerala women, who were reported to be missing, were killed by a couple in a suspected case of human sacrifice in Thiruvala in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, police said on Tuesday.

Kochi City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju confirmed that two women were killed and buried.

"This was done as part of a ritualistic human sacrifice. The couple was taken into custody on the statement of Shihab and all the three are now being taken to the house of the couple. The man is a vadiyar (traditional physician) and this is a very complicated case and there are several layers in the case.

"The body of the lady who disappeared last month will be exhumed and will be send for forensic experts. The motive of the crime has been confessed as human sacrifice and we got it from the statement of the couple and it was done for financial betterment," said Nagaraju.

The couple, identified as Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in Pathanamithitta district in their home.