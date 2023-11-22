'Vasco Like Mini-India Where People Live In Harmony': CM Pramod Sawant

CM Pramod Sawant while interacting with Chicalim Sarpanch Kamla Prasad Yadav in the presence of Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar and others at Baina beach on Sunday. | The Goan Network

VASCO: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has described Vasco City as a ‘Mini India’ where people from different states and communities have lived in peace and harmony.

Sawant was speaking to reporters after participating in the Chhath Pooja (worship of the sun) at Baina beach on Sunday evening along with Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, Mormugao Municipal Council MMC Chairperson Girish Borker, Sancoale ZP Anita Thorat, Chicalim Sarpanch Kamla Prasad Yadav, municipal councillors and others

“Unlike earlier days, Chhath Pooja is not restricted to North Indians but is now followed by many people from other parts and this is symbolic of the fact that India has Unity in Diversity. Vasco is like a Mini India where people of different states and communities live in peace and harmony and participate in all festivals together,” said Sawant.

“The Chhath Pooja performed over the years on Baina shoreline has increased the importance of the place and the day is not far when Baina beach will be on the level with Calangute, Baga, and other world-famous beaches of Goa,” he added.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar said there are a large number of North Indians in Mormugao taluka who observe the Chhath Pooja, a festival of the Sun God. “We have now seen that Goans are also participating in this pooja. We would have around 4,000 devotees who would arrive here, but today we have seen around 15,000 devotees at Baina beach,” he added.

Thousands of people, especially from North India, celebrated the traditional Chhath Puja at Baina beach.

The pooja was celebrated with great religious fervour even as several colourfully and traditionally dressed women carrying the puja thali along with the men of the house carrying fruit-laden baskets and most importantly stalks of sugarcane came well before sunset to offer prayers at the beach.

Significance of Chhath Pooja

Chhath Pooja is dedicated to the Sun God and his wives, Usha and Sandhya. The festival is celebrated in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth.

This festival does not involve any idol worship but the rituals of the festival are rigorous and are observed over a period of four days. The rituals include bathing, fasting, and abstaining from drinking water (Vrat), standing in water for long periods of time, offering prasad (prayer offerings) and arghya to the setting and rising sun.