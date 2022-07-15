Two students sustain minor injuries as pieces of ceiling collapsed at Valpoi government school | The Goan

Two students of Valpoli Government Higher Secondary School sustained minor injuries when pieces of the ceiling came crashing down on July 14, Thursday.

Reportedly, the incident took place at about 10 am when the pieces of ceiling fell off in the grade 12 classroom located on second floor.

The incident caused other students to panic and they came out of their classes and expressed their displeaure over the condition of the school building.

They alleged that authorities had not taken steps to ensure maintenance of the building. They feared that similar incidents are likely to take place on account of the poor condition of the building.

Sources said the Valpoi Govt HSS had been built sometime in 1985, but there had been no major maintenance of the building.

“There has been water seepage in the building and eight days ago, students had even voiced concern as the walls had been damp and could come in contact with live wires,” said the source.

PTA President Santosh Gaonkar rushed to the school and took stock of the situation.

“We had sent a number of letters to authorities to request urgent attention to this issue, but there has been no action so far. Now, two students were injured after pieces of the ceiling fell down,” said Gaonkar.

Sources in the PWD said a proposal to repair the building at a cost of Rs 1 crore had been prepared by the PWD and sent to the education department for approval six months ago.

“However, the proposal has not been approved as yet. Unless the proposal is approved by the Directorate of Education, the work cannot be started,” a source in the PWD said.

The incident on Thursday sparked off anger among parents and they have demanded an investigation on the delay by the education department in granting approval to the renovation of the Valpoi government HSS.