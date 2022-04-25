Thunderstorm, winds, rain lash parts of Goa

Goans were woken up in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday by a burst of frightening thunder and lightning, accompanied by heavy showers.

The IMO office said thundershowers are expected to continue at one or two places in North and South Goa for the next three days.

Lightning and gusty winds in both the districts are also expected for three more days, the weather forecast said.

Meanwhile, Panaji reported the maximum rainfall on Sunday recording 41 mm of rain, all of which was in the pre-dawn hours. Mapusa 28 mm, Old Goa 10.2 mm, Sanquelim 5.2 mm, Canacona 3.2 mm, Dabolim 1.8 mm, Mormugao 7.8 mm, Sanguem 8.4 mm and Ponda 1 mm were the other places that witnessed rainfall.

Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services officials said they received at least 22 calls, including a dozen of these related to trees being uprooted and a few of low-lying areas getting flooded across the State.

Most of the cases of trees falling reported damage to overhead electric wires disrupting power supply and two were cases of trees falling on houses, the Fire Services said.

There were no instances of any major road blockages or disruption of traffic flow from anywhere due to trees collapsing, the official added.

Meanwhile, the deep rumbling of thunder stole the sleep of many. What made matters worse was the electricity in many areas was switched off due to the lightning, thus rendering fans and air-conditioners inoperational.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 10:19 AM IST