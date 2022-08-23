Siddhi Naik 'murder' case: Crime Branch likely to delay closure report

murder |

Days after an uproar over Crime Branch’s (CB) move to close the Siddhi Naik 'murder' case, the investigation team has decided to not take a hasty decision.

In all probability, the findings will remain unchanged as the CB has not zeroed in on any suspect or accused responsible for the teen's death.

There's no evidence leading to the murder. However, the filing of the closure report before the local court could be delayed. Reason: To avoid wrath from the general public, particularly, Siddhi's grieving family.

"All angles have been investigated and several witnesses are examined during the past few months. The CB sleuths did not find any evidence leading to the murder of the 19-year-old. A closure report was thus decided and it was expected to be filed in a day or two, but after Siddhi's family expressed anger over the proposed move, the report's submission might see a delay," a senior officer said.

Until Monday, the officers continued with the ongoing investigation, which is currently in its final stage. The report will be sent for legal opinion followed by a final nod from the superiors.

Siddhi's partially nude body was washed ashore at Calangute beach in August 2021. The local police registered a case of unnatural death, but, pressure from the family and the opposition parties forced the government to transfer the case to the CB that registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person/s.

One year down the line, the status of the case remains the same.

