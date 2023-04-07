Shortage of KTC shuttle buses hits Margao-Panaji commuters hard | Twitter/@KadambaLimited

Even as KTC Chairman, MLA Ulhas Tuenkar informed that the Corporation is facing a shortage of 100 buses, it’s not uncommon to find serpentine queue of commuters at the Margao KTC stand almost every day, anxiously waiting for the shuttle buses to take their journey to the State capital.

Shuttle bus shortage

Office-goers, students and general public have made a fervent plea to the Goa government to come to their rescue and tide over the shuttle bus shortage.

A businessman from Salcete coastal belt, who decided to take the bus journey by the shuttle service on Wednesday morning, was literally stranded at the Margao KTC bus stand along with dozen of passengers.

Reason: The shuttle service bus supposed to ferry the commuters to Panaji did not arrive on time, leaving the passengers stranded at the bus stand. The huge serpentine queue only brought to the fore the problem faced by the daily passengers on the Margao-Panaji route.

The businessman told The Goan that he decided to park his private vehicle near the bus stand take a journey to Panaji by a public transport. To his shock and surprise, he was stranded at the bus stand for a considerable time. “This is not at all acceptable. When people are ready to travel by public transport, it should be welcomed by the authorities as that would only reduce the number of private vehicles on the roads. What is experienced at the Margao KTC bus stand was exactly the opposite,” the businessman added.

Meanwhile, KTC Chairman, MLA Ulhas Tuenkar was candid in admitting that the Corporation is facing a shortage of 100 buses. Aggravating the problem further for the KTC was that around 35-odd buses had to be scrapped last month after their life ended as per the norms in force.

“We are facing a shortage of shuttle buses all over the State. That is the reason why sometimes there’s a queue of commuters waiting for the buses to take the journey,” he said.