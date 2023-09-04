 Protesters Block Dilapidated Belagavi-Goa Highway At Kankumbi
Irate villagers from Jamboti-Kankumbi, who are suffering the most, have grown frustated with the authorities for taking so much time.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 09:59 PM IST
Demanding immediate repairs and reconstruction of the heavily dilapidated Belagavi-Goa highway via Chorla, protesting villagers from the vicinity blocked the road at Kankumbi from 8.30 am.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on either side of the road. Protestors say they will intensify the agitation further if authorities do not provide a concrete solution.

Route dilapidated for years

This route, that has connected citizens between both states, has been dilapidated since the last few years on account of neglect by authorities. Some of the stretches were repaired by the NHAI in early June; however, the substandard quality was exposed as huge potholes were formed within a month.

Irate villagers from  Jamboti-Kankumbi, who are suffering the most, have grown frustated with the authorities for taking so much time despite the inauguration of the two laning work, for which ₹300 crore has been spent.

