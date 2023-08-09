 Pilerne Panchayat Sets Up Pound To Treat Sick, Wounded Cattle
Pilerne Panchayat Sets Up Pound To Treat Sick, Wounded Cattle

Porvorim: The Pilerne-Marra panchayat has set up a cattle pound to treat the sick and wounded cattle in the village.

Speaking to The Goan, Pilerne–Marra Deputy Sarpanch Amarnath Govekar said many sick and wounded cattle are found on the streets.

“The panchayat decided to treat these sick and wounded cattle. We have constructed a cattle pound at a cost of around ₹10 lakh collected from our well-wishers. We can accommodate around 50 cattle in the pound,” said Govekar.

“We bring sick and wounded cattle found of the roads within the panchayat jurisdiction and treat them in this cattle pound. Two veterinary doctors help the panchayat in treating these animals. Once these animals fully recover, they are released. Caretakers appointed by the panchayat take care of them. In future, the panchayat plans to also keep stray cattle in this cattle pound,” Govekar added.

article-image

