Part of new Zuari bridge to open to traffic in December 2022 | Twitter/@CabralNilesh

New lane of Zuari bridge will be opened for traffic in December this year, said PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral. He said that the right-hand side lane of the bridge will possibly be opened.

It was just last week while inspecting the new cable-stayed bridge Cabral had announced that the bridge would be thrown open for traffic by September 2022.

The PWD Minister in a written reply to Calangute MLA Michael Lobo also said that the entire new Zuari bridge is likely to be opened to traffic by December 2023.

Cabral in his reply wrote, "The right-hand side (RHS) of the new Zuari bridge is likely to be completed by September 2022. However, it will take about three months after completion for finishing works like railings, wearing coats etc and to conduct load tests, wind tunnel tests and therefore, the RHS of the bridge is likely to be opened to traffic by December 2022."

He added that the complete bridge will likely open to traffic by December 2023.

He attributed the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for the delay in the completion of the bridge works.

“The COVID-19 pandemic affected the supply of various resources including manpower. The ban on international travel also contributed to the delay as the foreign agencies involved for proof checking during execution could not visit the site,” he said.