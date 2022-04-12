Parking issues continue to haunt South Goa district hospital patients, visitors

Implementation of the new fine structure under the Motor Vehicle has made patients and visitors visiting the Hospicio South Goa district Hospital tread a cautious path, but for a different reason.

With the hospital authorities restricting the basement parking facility only for the doctors and nurses, the visitors, including patients have been forced to park their vehicles either in the road setback area or right along the highway road entering the city.

But, with the new MV Act challan structures coming into force from April 1, patients and visitors are apprehensive that they may end up receiving hefty challans during their visit to the district hospital for want of parking.

In fact, vehicular parking has been an issue plaguing the patients and visitors to the Hospicio South Goa district hospital since it was commissioned on Diwali day last year. The hospital has barred parking for visitors and patients in the basement, which is now exclusively reserved for the doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

While vehicular parking along the highway has become a routine feature for want of parking inside the hospital complex, the hospital has now directed the security to completely bar visitors from parking vehicles in the basement.

“I visited the district hospital with my father-in-law and tried to park my vehicle in the hospital basement, but was stopped by the security personnel. When I pleaded with him to allow me to park my vehicle, pointing out that I had parked my vehicle in the basement in the past, the security personnel said nothing doing, and told me to park my vehicle on the roadside,” said Guirdolim Deputy Sarpanch, Brian Pereira.

He demanded to know how can the security force him to violate the latest motor vehicle rules by parking his vehicle along the main road. “Who will be responsible if I receive a hefty challan based on the Amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act”, he questioned.

Incidentally, dozens of vehicles were found parked on the roadside along the Presentation Convent school road, while many vehicles were parked in front of the hospital building in the road set back area.

Though it’s now months since the hospital was commissioned on Diwali day last year, parking blues continue to haunt the patients and visitors to the Hospicio district hospital.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 12:07 PM IST