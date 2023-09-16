Panaji PS Attack Case: PI Feigns Ignorance On Counter Complaint Filed Against Police | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Then Panaji police station in-charge, PI Sudesh Naik on Friday submitted before the Special Judge Irshad Agha trying the 2008 Panaji police station attack case that he did not know that a counter complaint was lodged against the police by then Taleigao MLA Atanasio Monserrate, wife Jennifer and another person at the police station after the incident.

PI Sudesh, who now heads the Panaji police sub-division as DySP, further said the Central Bureau of Investigations, which was investigating the Panaji police station attack case, had neither questioned him nor confronted him about the counter complaint lodged by Monserrates against the police, pointing out that he was transferred out of the Panaji police station two days after the attack on the police station.

Accused No.2 was medically examined at GMC

He, however, agreed that Accused No. 2 was medically examined at the GMC, Bambolim wherein it was medically opined that she was not fit for custody and was admitted to the hospital in the wee hours of the day.

During his cross-examination by defence lawyer, Adv Arun Braz De Sa, representing Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate on the sequence of events before the police station incident, Sudesh pointed out he was not privy to the conversation between Monserrate and then DySP Mohan Naik wherein the former had demanded the arrest of the remaining accused involved in the attack on accused Godinho.

“I was not privy to the conversation between Monserrate and Mohan Naik to the reported demand made by Monserrate to suspend the police personnel. I was at the INOX for law and order duties when the DySP had assured to conduct an inquiry and initiate appropriate action, but Monserrate was not satisfied and left the police station,” Sudesh said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)