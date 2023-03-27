Palem-Siridao locals want mobile tower out of village

Locals of Palem in Siridao have demanded that the mobile tower, being installed near the government school, be shifted out of the village.

The demand was made as the tower company had planned an awareness programme in the village to convince opponents of the mobile tower.

However, the awareness programme could not be held as there was no arrangement made for the same and a large number of villagers turned up.

“We have already passed a resolution at the gram sabha that the mobile tower be shifted out of the village and we are firm in our demand,” a local Tushar Gawas informed.

When questioned about the awareness meeting, Gawas said that they had demanded the same long back but now the meeting has been organized by the tower company.

“But, we do not want the company representatives to explain to us about the tower. We want experts in the field to answer our queries,” Gawas stated.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded that the awareness programme should be held only after the villagers are made aware of the same and that too on a Sunday.

Later, the locals said that the meeting could be held on April 2 but the company representatives suggested March 30 which was not acceptable to the villagers.

Sarpanch Suwarna Cuncolienkar and other panchas were also present.