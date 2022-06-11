One dead, three injured as vehicles collide in mishap at Goa Velha

One person died while three others were injured as three vehicles collided in a mishap at Goa Velha on Friday morning.

According to Agassaim police, the deceased Urfan Khan (20) was proceeding towards Vasco in his Swift DZire when he lost control at the end of the flyover at Goa Velha. The vehicle struck the divider and crossed over to the opposite side rolling in the air.

The DZire then went on to hit a Bolero jeep and a Winger which were travelling towards Panaji.

All three vehicles were severely damaged in the mishap and Khan was seriously injured. The jeep driver Dnyaneshwar Kudalkar of Kolhapur and two labourers accompanying him also suffered injuries.

Agassaim police led by PI Tulshidas Naik rushed to the site and a 108 Ambulance proceeded with the injured towards GMC.

However, Khan died on the way and the other injured persons were admitted to GMC.

While the two labourers were discharged after treatment, Kudalkar continues to undergo further treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased Khan was handed over to the relatives in the evening after conducting all formalities.

The panchanama was conducted by Hawaldar Uday Palkar while PSI Pritesh Madgaonkar registered an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.