e-Paper Get App

One dead, three injured as vehicles collide in mishap at Goa Velha

Agassaim police led by PI Tulshidas Naik rushed to the site and a 108 Ambulance proceeded with the injured towards GMC.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

One person died while three others were injured as three vehicles collided in a mishap at Goa Velha on Friday morning.

According to Agassaim police, the deceased Urfan Khan (20) was proceeding towards Vasco in his Swift DZire when he lost control at the end of the flyover at Goa Velha. The vehicle struck the divider and crossed over to the opposite side rolling in the air.

The DZire then went on to hit a Bolero jeep and a Winger which were travelling towards Panaji.

All three vehicles were severely damaged in the mishap and Khan was seriously injured. The jeep driver Dnyaneshwar Kudalkar of Kolhapur and two labourers accompanying him also suffered injuries.

Agassaim police led by PI Tulshidas Naik rushed to the site and a 108 Ambulance proceeded with the injured towards GMC.

However, Khan died on the way and the other injured persons were admitted to GMC.

While the two labourers were discharged after treatment, Kudalkar continues to undergo further treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased Khan was handed over to the relatives in the evening after conducting all formalities.

The panchanama was conducted by Hawaldar Uday Palkar while PSI Pritesh Madgaonkar registered an offence under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also
Goa: House catches fire at Siolim; one injured
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoaOne dead, three injured as vehicles collide in mishap at Goa Velha

RECENT STORIES

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Man fights leopard with bare hands to save granddaughter, wife in MP village

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Kashmir-based YouTuber arrested over video depicting beheading of Nupur Sharma

Sadhguru abruptly ends BBC Tamil interview after losing cool; watch video

Sadhguru abruptly ends BBC Tamil interview after losing cool; watch video

Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

Bihar: Eight killed after vehicle falls into pond in Kanjia village of Purnia district

India vs SA, 2nd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online

India vs SA, 2nd T20I: When and Where to watch in India; Live on TV and online