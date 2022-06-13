e-Paper Get App

Old Goa Gandhi circle area waterlogged as first rains hit state

An Old Goa local informed that the cross drain which carries the rainwater to the stormwater drain is blocked.

Monday, June 13, 2022
Representative Image | PTI

The Gandhi circle in Old Goa remained waterlogged for some days now even as the first rains have just hit the State.

When The Goan visited the area on Sunday, waterlogging was seen around the Gandhi circle with two-wheeler riders facing a tough time.

“The cross drain is blocked due to which water remains accumulated at the Gandhi circle,” the local informed.

