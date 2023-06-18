Goa: Mormugao Chief Refutes Non-Performance Claim

Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Chairperson Leo Rodrigues and Vice Chairperson Ramchandra Kamat on Saturday morning refuted allegations levelled against them by residents of Desterro and said BJP State President Sadanand Tanavade must intervene amid complaints of a rift with Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, MMC Chairperson Leo Rodrigues said the Council and Councillors had been taking development works but a few supporters of Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar were trying to take free mileage by spreading lies and misguiding people.

"The gutter at Desterro was built around five years ago after a proposal was placed before former minister Milind Naik. But the issue was that there are naphtha pipelines below the gutter which caused an issue with the flow of water. We have even called the companies for a joint meeting to resolve the issue. We are yet to finish some works on this gutter and we put a JCB to clear the gutter, but there was politics involved which hampered the works," said Rodrigues.

"We will be launching development works in Kamat’s ward through 15th Finance Commission funds, but we can't help if the people are hell-bent on making videos and spreading lies.

Amonkar supporters who have joined BJP are now beating up our Karyakartas and I request BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade to intervene and solve this issue of Congressmen turned BJP Karyakartas trying to spoil the party name," said Rodrigues.

MMC Vice Chairperson Ramchandra Kamat said that while Sankalp Amonkar had joined the BJP, his supporters continued to have emotions for the Congress party.

"Many of his supporters who claim to be BJP Karyakarta are still seen attacking PM Narendra Modi on social media groups," said Kamat.

"I attend to all calls and even get all of their work done. Why do I need to send people to the MLA when I can get it done? I want to tell people that Ward 7 will witness the maximum development during my tenure, unlike other councillors who won previously and did nothing in their tenure.”

“Amonkar’s supporters have now become the booth president in my ward and are openly beating up Karyakartas. These supporters are spreading lies and resorting to dadagiri to pressurise us, but I do not fear such tactics," said Kamat.