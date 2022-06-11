e-Paper Get App

Monsoon finally arrives in Goa after delay of 5 days

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 02:59 PM IST
Monsoon finally arrives in Goa after delay of 5 days | File

Panaji: After playing hooky for several days, the southwest monsoon finally hit the State five days behind schedule bringing much relief amid the unbearable heat.

On Friday, IMD officially announced the advancement of monsoon in the State. Monsoon had reached Karwar on May 31.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan and some more parts of Karnataka on June 10, 2022, the Met Department said confirming the arrival of monsoon.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over North and South Goa on June 11, 12, 13 & 14. Short intense spells and winds gusting to around 40kmph are also likely along with rainfall spells”, the IMD forecast said.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into sea from June 10 to 14,” stated IMD release,

Meanwhile, Drishti Marine, the state appointed lifeguarding agency, has announced the closure of State’s beaches for swimming.

“Avoid rocky areas, cliffs, and hills along the shoreline. During the monsoon season, these are considered perilous due to their slippery nature”, the agency said.

It also warned that wave height, intensity, and frequencies in the sea would be extremely high, making it easy to get pulled into the ferocious sea. River bathing, including water sports, is prohibited,” the agency said in a statement.

