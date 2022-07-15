Margao police slammed for failure to crack whip against accused for crimes in area

Margao: The Margao police came under fire from the residents of Azad Nagar for its failure to crack a whip against the accused persons, who were involved in crimes in the area.

In fact, not just former Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, but the womenfolk from Azad Nagar pointed out that the murder of the 22-year-old youngster could have been averted had the Margao police nipped anti-social activities in the bud.

“Why did the police institute externment proceedings against the main accused in the case when he was allegedly involved in criminal activities in the past. Such an action would have saved an innocent life,” Ajgaonkar said.

Womenfolk from Azad Nagar demanded that the accused persons be evicted from the locality, warning that the women would all come together to demand justice.

Margao PI Filomena Costa said the police are on the job to check the antecedents of each of the five accused persons, and find out whether any cases are pending against them at the police station or in the courts.