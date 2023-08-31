Locals Intensify Agitation Over Belagavi-Goa Highway Via Chorla | The Goan Network

Irate villagers from Jamboti and Kankumbi areas have decided to intensify their agitation against the negligence of authorities in repairing and implementing the two-laning of the Belagavi-Goa road via Chorla. The decision was taken at a meeting held at Jamboti on Wednesday morning, which was attended by chiefs of various villages and heads of various associations.

“We have decided to form a strong public opinion and approach every gram panchayat in the Jamboti-Kankumbi area, and we will be united in taking authorities to task till the repairs and reconstruction of the road are done,” noted activist Kiran Gaude told The Goan. “An agitation, including a rasta roko, will be also staged in case authorities turn a deaf ear to our pleas,” he added.

Belagavi-Chorla highway was handed over to NHAI

On the other hand, NHAI authorities said repairs to the road have been started, and temporary repairs would be carried out till the implementation of the permanent road. Notified by NHAI as 748AA, the Belagavi-Chorla highway was handed over to NHAI by Karnataka PWD in 2021 after which it was given the status of a national highway.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that a concrete road would be constructed soon, for which a proposal has been sent to NHAI headquarters. Giving further details, NHAI Project Director Bhuvanesh Kumar said as the earlier proposal for 2-laning could not materialize due to restrictions by the forest department, a fresh proposal has been forwarded to NHAI headquarters.

44 km cement road to connect Belagavo-Chola

“In consultation with local authorities, we have prepared a fresh proposal of ₹90 crore, wherein a 44-km cement road would be constructed from Kinaye village near Belagavi to Chorla border. The width of the road will be maintained as it is at 5.5 meters in the reserved forest area,” Kumar told The Goan.

Kumar also informed that the contractor who had carried out the repairs of the road in May this year has been directed to maintain the same at his cost. “Apart from this, I have directed the contractor to take up repairs of the additional damaged stretches, and we will bear the cost,” he stated.

However, the agonies of the commuters have continued as this road, which is the shortest route between Belagavi and Goa, continues to remain a nightmare

