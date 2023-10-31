﻿Kuttikar Murder Case: 4 Acquitted By Panaji Sessions Court

Representative image

PANAJI: A five-year-old murder case has ended in acquittal when the Additional Sessions Court in Panaji cleared four accused - Jack Oliveira, Kamresh Kudalkar, Manish Hadfadkar and Gaurish Gawas - of the charge, on Monday.

The locals were booked for killing their rival Krishna Kuttikar by chopping off his hand at the wrist in a fight between two groups in 2019.

Victim died due to hypovolemic shock

The victim died of ‘hypovolemic shock’ as a result of significant loss of blood due to the injury two days later while undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College (GMC). The other injuries to his body, police said quoting the doctors, were not fatal.

Besides facing murder charges, the accused were also accused of destroying evidence as they smashed their mobile phones after the crime. During the trial, the prosecution said that all those involved in the crime lived in Nagali, Taleigao, and were in a tussle with each other for quite some time.

The incident

On the fateful day, a fight initially broke out between two groups at Taleigao when eight of them attacked three others at a garage in Nagali. Four of these were masked and arrived on three two-wheelers armed with weapons. When they began to attack the trio, Kuttikar, the brother of one of the attacked victims, chased the accused.

The prosecution said the accused then assaulted him at Ribandar and Kuttikar lost his hand in the attack.