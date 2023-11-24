﻿Karnataka Assembly To Be Held In Belagavi From December 4

The imposing building of the Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi. | The Goan Network

Belagavi: The Karnataka government has decided to hold the winter session of the State Legislature from December 4.

While the Government district administration is gearing up to make all necessary preparations to hold the session, hotels in the city will be out of bounds for the visitors during the session scheduled to be held for 10 days at the imposing Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, about 12 kms from Belagavi, in December.

Legislative and executive officials to descend in Belagavi

Legislative and executive officials will descend in Belagavi, leaving no room in hotels for Goans and others visiting Belagavi from December 3 onwards.

At a meeting here, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil called upon officials in Belagavi to ensure that all preparations were made to hold the session effectively. As most of the hotels and lodges in the city will be booked for the guests arriving for the session, several hoteliers also attended the meeting. The hoteliers were asked to keep their hotels open exclusively for the guests of the session for about 12 days.

Committees formed to manage logistics for the session

DC Nitesh Patil said various committees are being formed shortly to manage the supply of food, transport, media, printing, etc., during the session. “The district administration has cleared all bills of hotels where guests of the last session stayed in Belagavi. I also assure you that the bills of hotels this time too would also be cleared on time,” DC Patil said responding to a question.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Sidramappa, CEO of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Harshal Bhoir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijaykumar Honakeri, Probationary IAS officer Shubham Shukla, Superintendent of Police Dr Bheemashankar Guled and other officials were present.