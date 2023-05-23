India's first 30m catamaran will boost 'Swayampurna Goa says CM Pramod Sawant

﻿Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant flagging off Thimaaveshi Vessel, India’s largest IR class FRP Catamaran ship from Captain of Ports jetty on Monday. |

“Taking the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa forward, Vijai Marine Shipyard has launched India’s First 30m Catamaran ship, ‘Thimaaveshi’ for the Ministry of Environment, to be handed over to the Maldives Government. I am certain this project will enhance our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Make in India & Make in Goa in the shipbuilding sector,” stated Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant after flagging off the Thimaaveshi India’s largest IR class FRP Catamaran ship designed and built at Vijai Marin Shipyard at Rassaim on Monday at the Ferry terminal in Panaji.

The project is all set to revolutionize the MSME and export sector of the State, making Goa proud and showcasing Indian shipbuilding at the international level and proving the vision of Swayampurna Goa, Make in India, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Congratulating Vijai Marine, Chief Minister further said, “Since the inception of the ship industry in Goa, beginning from 1961 till today it has been immensely growing with huge developments and the construction of this ship has created a proud moment for our state and the shipbuilding sector.”

The Thimaaveshi project is a venture by Vijai Marine Shipyard, a leading shipbuilding and repair facility located in Goa. Vijai Marine Shipyard has been spearheading this segment of Goan shipbuilding, by having one of the most versatile ship-building profiles and setting benchmarks in the industry for quality ships delivered in record timeliness, it is leading in terms of the vast competence and vessels delivered in this sector. With the expansion of its fibreglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) boat division, the company has invested in ultra-modern machinery and equipment to enhance its capabilities in designing and building high-quality FRP boats.

The FRP boat building division of Vijai Marine has now set a national record by competing against international shipyards and being awarded to design, build, and deliver a monitoring and research vessel to the Ministry of Environment, Maldives under A World Bank Project. Vijai Marine Shipyard took up the project which happened to be the largest FRP vessel ever attempted to be designed and built by an Indian Shipyard under IR Class.