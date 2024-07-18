IMD Raises Red Alert For Goa As Heavy Rains Bring Chaos & Destruction

﻿Goa continues to face relentless heavy rains, leaving a trail of destruction and disrupting daily life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong surface winds in North and South Goa. An orange alert is predicted from July 20 to 22.

Impact Of Heavy Rainfall On Goa

The Quepem-Margao road has been inundated at Paroda, disrupting traffic. In Fatorda, a fresh landslide and wall collapse have damaged three apartments at Rayesh Housing Society, just a day after a house collapsed in the area. Landslides have been reported at Anmod Ghat, causing traffic disruptions since 8:30 am.

At Konem-Farmagudi, a tree collapsed on a moving car, causing further traffic disruptions; fortunately, no injuries were reported. A portion of the Keri-Khede, Savoi road in Ponda has collapsed, leading to its closure and causing traffic disruptions. Additionally, a portion of the wall of Mount Carmel Church in Ponda has collapsed.

The IMD, with the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Service (INCOIS), has also issued a high wave warning for the coast of Goa, particularly from Chapora to Panaji (Malim).