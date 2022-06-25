IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa over next three days

Panaji: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Goa over the next three days from Friday.
It has also said that squally weather with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph is predicted over the east-central Arabian Sea, along and off the Goa coast, besides the coasts of Gujarat, Maharasthra and Karnataka on Saturday.
Over the next three days, very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa is expected, it also said.
This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.
