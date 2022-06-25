e-Paper Get App

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa over next three days

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Panaji: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Goa over the next three days from Friday.

It has also said that squally weather with wind speeds of 40-60 kmph is predicted over the east-central Arabian Sea, along and off the Goa coast, besides the coasts of Gujarat, Maharasthra and Karnataka on Saturday.

Over the next three days, very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa is expected, it also said.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoaIMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa over next three days

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayander: Fake CID officer robs bar manager of Rs.1.18 lakh

Mira Bhayander: Fake CID officer robs bar manager of Rs.1.18 lakh

'It's awkward...': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on romancing younger actresses

'It's awkward...': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on romancing younger actresses

Maharashtra political crisis: Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya...

Maharashtra political crisis: Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya...

Gujarat ATS team detains Teesta Setalvad from her Mumbai residence in connection with a case on her...

Gujarat ATS team detains Teesta Setalvad from her Mumbai residence in connection with a case on her...

Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya Thackeray

Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya Thackeray