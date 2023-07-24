 Houses, Vehicles Damaged As Trees Come Crashing Down In Salcete
Updated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

A number of houses have been left damaged in Salcete as reports of trees crashing down has been reported in the taluka during the last 24 hours.

A two-wheeler was crushed under a tree when a branch of a mango tree came crashing down at the Junta quarters, Pajifond on Sunday noon.

A house at Betalbatim was damaged after a tree came crashing down late last night. Margao fire brigade rushed to Betalbatim to clear the tree from the house.

A house at Navelim was damaged after coconut trees came crashing down on Sunday near a petrol pump.

Fire officer Gill D’Sa informed htat a coconut tree fell down on a house at Bal Bhawan school, Aquem-Margao. 

He said a portion of a wall crumbled at Colmorod-Navelim on Sunday.

Reports of trees coming down on the road and disrupting traffic have come in from Curtorim, Loutolim and Ambaji-Fatorda on Sunday.

He said a jackfruit tree fell on the road at Loutolim, while a tree came down on an internal road at Nuvem. In another incident, a coconut tree and mango tree came crashing down on electric wires and road near the residence of MP Francisco Sardinha.

Fire brigade rushed to Ambaji after receiving a call that a mango tree had fallen down on the road near the Presentation school, Ambaji-Fatorda.

